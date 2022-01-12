OFE receives nice grant from International Paper
Published 8:31 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Orangefield Elementary School received a grant for $4,000.00 from the International Paper Foundation. The money will be used to purchase books for teachers’ classrooms. Orangefield ISD appreciates the continued support of IP Paper and their generosity to our local community. Pictured above are Sunshine Copeland, Orangefield ISD District Librarian/Grant Writer and Michael Key, International Paper Public Relations Employee.