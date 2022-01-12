OFE receives nice grant from International Paper

Published 8:31 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield Elementary School received a grant for $4,000.00 from the International Paper Foundation. The money will be used to purchase books for teachers’ classrooms. Orangefield ISD appreciates the continued support of IP Paper and their generosity to our local community. Pictured above are Sunshine Copeland, Orangefield ISD District Librarian/Grant Writer and Michael Key, International Paper Public Relations Employee.

More News

Nunez-Reyes wins LSCO Spring drawing

Vidor FFA enjoys Greenhand Camp

WO-S students have fun at RYLA Leadership Camp

What Made Orange Great

What Made Orange Great: Reviews of Orange by A.F. Burns

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar