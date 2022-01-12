Nunez-Reyes wins LSCO Spring drawing

Congratulations goes out to Patricia Nunez-Reyes, the winner of the drawing for the free Spring 2022 course! Patricia appears with Lamar State College Orange’s Director of Advising and Recruiting, Robyn Burdette.Students who registered for Spring classes before Friday, December 17th, were entered into a drawing for one free class or one of four Gator Cafe gift certificates.

The winners of the gift certificates are:

Christian Songe

Ashlea Clark

Ali Keith

Branson Healy

Congratulations to these Gators!