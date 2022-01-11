Vidor Police Beat 1.2-1.8.22
Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 2 – January 8, 2022:
Sunday, Jan. 2
- Theft at 200 North Lakeside Street
- Assault at the 200 block of Beach Street
Monday, Jan. 3
- Controlled substance at the 2400 block of Main Street
- Suspicious person at the 21200 block of Interstate 10
- Damaged property at the 900 block of Main Street
Tuesday, Jan. 4
- Assault at the 1300 block of Main Street
Wednesday, Jan. 5
- Assault at the 800 block of Maplewood Drive
Thursday, Jan. 6
- Assist other agency at 866 Interstate 10 eastbound
- Warrant at the 500 block of Main Street
- Assist other agency at Jewel at Tram
Friday, Jan. 7
- Shoplifting at the 600 block of Main Street
- Warrant at the 600 block of Main Street
Saturday, Jan. 8
- Assault at the 800 block of Maplewood Drive
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department