Vidor Police Beat 1.2-1.8.22

Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from January 2 – January 8, 2022:

Sunday, Jan. 2

  • Theft at 200 North Lakeside Street
  • Assault at the 200 block of Beach Street

Monday, Jan. 3

  • Controlled substance at the 2400 block of Main Street
  • Suspicious person at the 21200 block of Interstate 10
  • Damaged property at the 900 block of Main Street

Tuesday, Jan. 4

  • Assault at the 1300 block of Main Street

Wednesday, Jan. 5

  • Assault at the 800 block of Maplewood Drive

Thursday, Jan. 6

  • Assist other agency at 866 Interstate 10 eastbound
  • Warrant at the 500 block of Main Street
  • Assist other agency at Jewel at Tram

Friday, Jan. 7

  • Shoplifting at the 600 block of Main Street
  • Warrant at the 600 block of Main Street

Saturday, Jan. 8

  • Assault at the 800 block of Maplewood Drive

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

