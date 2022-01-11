Lady Bobcats motor past Lady Mustangs

WEST ORANGE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats snared a huge road win Tuesday night, downing the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 56-38 in District 22-4A play at Mustang Gym.

Harleigh Rawls led the Lady Bobcats (3-2 in district) with 18 points and had three assists.

Joli Ponfick chimed in with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kenadie DuBois had a superb outing with a double-double, finishing with 12 points while yanking down 11 rebounds and swiping two steals.

Greenlea Oldham chipped in with nine points and and six rebounds and two steals while Madison Greenway added four points, four rebounds and two steals.

The Lady Mustangs (3-2 in district) will look to bounce back with a road trip to Silsbee Friday.

The Lady Bobcats will return home Friday to welcome in LC-M.