C.A.T. Team Makes Cocaine Bust on Interstate 10

On January 10, 2022, at approximately 3:40 PM, Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) Criminal Patrol Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Ford F150 traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, near mile marker 41, for a traffic violation.

Detectives identified the driver as 30-year-old Jose Alberto Nordhausen from Mission, Texas. During the traffic stop, a positive response to drug odor coming from the vehicle was detected by a K-9 Officer.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Detectives located three (3) bundles of compressed powder Cocaine, totaling 7.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of approximately $100,000.00. The bundles were wrapped in black electrical tape and concealed within a natural void in the engine bay area.

Jose Alberto Nordhausen was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He is charged with Possession of CDS II (Cocaine) over 400 grams. A bond has not been set at this time.

The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force is a collaborative effort, comprised of law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies, aimed at ceasing the trafficking of illegal substances in Calcasieu Parish.