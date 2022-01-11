Bears notch road win over Pirates

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears raced out to a 30-15 cushion at halftime as they went on to defeat the Vidor Pirates 53-34 in District 22-4A action at Pirate Gym Tuesday night.

Ben Elliott led the Bears (17-8, 3-0) with 18 points while point guard Da’Marion Morris contributed 14.

Vidor fell to 1-3 in 22-4A play and 8-12 overall.

The Bears will look to remain perfect in 22-4A play when they play host to Orangefield Friday.