Quinn Minute – New year’s resolutions
Published 9:23 am Monday, January 10, 2022
by Rix Quinn
So, have you made your New Year’s Resolutions?
I discovered long ago that the best resolutions require the least effort. Big plans often lead to big problems. Listen to this:
Last year, my friend Lisa resolved to marry. That didn’t work, because that same year her boyfriend resolved to break up.
Complicated resolutions require extreme action. But it might be risky take a giant step. Perhaps these tips will help:
- My friend Ernie plans to exercise one minute more each day. Because he doesn’t exercise at all now, his routine won’t change much in 2022.
- If you’re in school, resolving to make outstanding grades will require time, study, and effort. An alternative step might be: “I resolve to do better next semester, or at least not worse.”
- Ask others with the same goal for support. My buddy Dave and his wife resolved to eat better. So, they dine on healthy vegetables, and reward themselves with junk food.
- Limit the resolutions you make. Last year I made only one: “Don’t make resolutions for 2021.” Ah, success.
- Finally, remember that – much like world records – resolutions are made to be broken.