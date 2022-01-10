Orange Police Beat 1.7-1.9.22
Published 12:00 pm Monday, January 10, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 7 – January 9, 2022:
Friday, Jan. 7
- Assist other agency at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Theft at the 900 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
Saturday, Jan. 8
- Assault at the 200 block of Gypsy Lane
- Burglary at the 4200 block of Tulane Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street
- Public intoxication at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Family disturbance on Cove Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
Sunday, Jan. 9
- Warrant at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of north service road at Bob Hall
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9800 block of Interstate 10 eastbound at mile marker 872
- Driving under the influence alcohol at the 2000 block of Simmons Drive
- Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department