Orange Police Beat 1.7-1.9.22

Published 12:00 pm Monday, January 10, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 7 – January 9, 2022:

Friday, Jan. 7

  • Assist other agency at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Theft at the 900 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Saturday, Jan. 8

  • Assault at the 200 block of Gypsy Lane
  • Burglary at the 4200 block of Tulane Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Hemlock Street
  • Public intoxication at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Family disturbance on Cove Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, Jan. 9

  • Warrant at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of north service road at Bob Hall
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9800 block of Interstate 10 eastbound at mile marker 872
  • Driving under the influence alcohol at the 2000 block of Simmons Drive
  • Assault at the 100 block of Pine Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

