Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.10.22
Published 11:28 am Monday, January 10, 2022
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 55 calls to service last week from January 3, 2022, to January 9, 2022. We currently have 21 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, and 12 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 7 individuals booked into the Jail.
The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:
Labiche, Audra Dawn 1/06/2022 F1 Agg Assault Date/Family/House W/Weapon
Williams, Joe 1/5/2022 M* Bond Forfeiture (Assault CBI Fam Mem)
Spikes, Ceasar Oneal 1/6/2022 F2 Man/Del CS PG 1>=1G<4G
F* Parole Violation (Del of C/S)
Lynch, Derek 1/2/2022 F2 Motion to Revoke (Poss CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G)
F* MTRP (Poss C/S PG1) Jefferson County
Hartsfield, Chesten 1/2/2022 MC Traffic Offense Class C
Roy, Lacy J 1/8/2022 ** FTA-Poss Marijuana (Beauregard Parish)
Thomas, Zachary 1/5/2022 FS FTA-Credit or Debit Card Abuse (Hardin Co)
The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:
Newton: Disturbance, Abandoned Autos, Juvenile Delinquency
Shankleville: Animal Nuisance (Dogs trying bite horses), False Alarm
Call: Traffic
Old Salem: Theft, Welfare Concern, Motor Vehicle Accident, Theft, Extra Patrol, Disturbance, Harassment
Bon Wier: Violation of Protective Order, Welfare Concern
Sandjack: Trespassing/Theft, suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol
Trout Creek: Deadly Conduct
Buna: Scam Call
Buckhorn: Alarm
Toledo Bend: Terroristic Threat, Theft
Fawil: Suspicious Activity
Burkeville: Loss Cows (Hwy 63W), Terroristic Threat, Suspicious Activity
Wiergate: Suspicious Activity
Kirbyville: Trespassing, Information/Burglary
Deweyville: Welfare Concern, Suspicious Activity, US Marshall Service (Warrant Services), Extra Patrol, Disturbance, UYUMV