Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.10.22

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 55 calls to service last week from January 3, 2022, to January 9, 2022. We currently have 21 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, and 12 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 7 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Labiche, Audra Dawn 1/06/2022 F1 Agg Assault Date/Family/House W/Weapon

Williams, Joe 1/5/2022 M* Bond Forfeiture (Assault CBI Fam Mem)

Spikes, Ceasar Oneal 1/6/2022 F2 Man/Del CS PG 1>=1G<4G

F* Parole Violation (Del of C/S)

Lynch, Derek 1/2/2022 F2 Motion to Revoke (Poss CS PG 1/1-B>=4G<200G)

F* MTRP (Poss C/S PG1) Jefferson County

Hartsfield, Chesten 1/2/2022 MC Traffic Offense Class C

Roy, Lacy J 1/8/2022 ** FTA-Poss Marijuana (Beauregard Parish)

Thomas, Zachary 1/5/2022 FS FTA-Credit or Debit Card Abuse (Hardin Co)

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:

Newton: Disturbance, Abandoned Autos, Juvenile Delinquency

Shankleville : Animal Nuisance (Dogs trying bite horses), False Alarm

Call : Traffic

Old Salem : Theft, Welfare Concern, Motor Vehicle Accident, Theft, Extra Patrol, Disturbance, Harassment

Bon Wier: Violation of Protective Order, Welfare Concern

Sandjack : Trespassing/Theft, suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol

Trout Creek : Deadly Conduct

Buna: Scam Call

Buckhorn : Alarm

Toledo Bend : Terroristic Threat, Theft

Fawil : Suspicious Activity

Burkeville : Loss Cows (Hwy 63W), Terroristic Threat, Suspicious Activity

Wiergate: Suspicious Activity

Kirbyville : Trespassing, Information/Burglary