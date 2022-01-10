LC-M Interact enjoys RYLA Camp

Published 8:55 am Monday, January 10, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

LC- M CISD likes to thank the Orange Rotary Club for choosing and sponsoring these Interact students to attend the RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) camp this weekend! We appreciate y’all investing in our students! This year the camp was opened up to juniors and seniors since it got canceled last year with Covid. We know it will be a wonderful weekend for all the students.
L to R: Chloe Henry (11th), Hallie Maddox (11th), Presley Alexander (12th), Alexis Chisum (11th)

