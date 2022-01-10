District 22-4A boys, girls hoop standings

BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 2-0

LC-M 2-0

Orangefield 2-1

WO-S 1-1

Lumberton 1-2

Vidor 1-2

Bridge City 0-3

This week’s games: Tuesday, Jan 11: LC-M at Vidor; Lumberton at Silsbee; WO-S at Orangefield: Friday, Jan. 14: Bridge City at Lumberton; Orangefield at LC-M; Silsbee at WO-S

GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS

Silsbee 4-0

Lumberton 4-0

WO-S 3-1

Orangefield 2-2

LC-M 1-3

Bridge City 1-4

Vidor 0-5

This week’s games: Tuesday, Jan. 11: Vidor at LC-M; Silsbee at Lumberton; Orangefield at WO-S; Friday, Jan. 14: Lumberton at Bridge City; LC-M at Orangefield; WO-S at Silsbee