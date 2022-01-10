District 22-4A boys, girls hoop standings
Published 9:38 am Monday, January 10, 2022
BOYS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 2-0
LC-M 2-0
Orangefield 2-1
WO-S 1-1
Lumberton 1-2
Vidor 1-2
Bridge City 0-3
This week’s games: Tuesday, Jan 11: LC-M at Vidor; Lumberton at Silsbee; WO-S at Orangefield: Friday, Jan. 14: Bridge City at Lumberton; Orangefield at LC-M; Silsbee at WO-S
GIRLS 22-4A HOOP STANDINGS
Silsbee 4-0
Lumberton 4-0
WO-S 3-1
Orangefield 2-2
LC-M 1-3
Bridge City 1-4
Vidor 0-5
This week’s games: Tuesday, Jan. 11: Vidor at LC-M; Silsbee at Lumberton; Orangefield at WO-S; Friday, Jan. 14: Lumberton at Bridge City; LC-M at Orangefield; WO-S at Silsbee