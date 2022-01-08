United Way presents: Spindletop Center – Tejas Center addresses mental health

By Dawn Burleigh

(Editor’s Note: This is part 15 of a 21-part series on the partners of United Way of Orange County.)

Spindletop Center – Tejas Center in Orange provides crisis interventions to individuals diagnosed with an intellectual or developmental disability in a residential or day program setting.

For over twenty years, Spindletop Center’s Tejas Center in Orange County has received funding and support from the United Way of Orange County.

“Thanks to the generous support of United Way of Orange County, Spindletop has served the residents of that area with a quality array of services and treatment options for people diagnosed with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health diagnosis for many years,” Director of Business Development and Quality Assurance Heather Champion, M.Ed., LPC said. “We currently have outpatient programs for both adolescents and adults and specialized programs for females and people with co-occurring mental health conditions.”

Providing a variety of behavioral health care services to people with mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities and chemical dependency, Tejas Center is critical in helping residents of Orange County receive the help needed for recovery.

“We serve approximately 100-150 individuals from Orange County annually in our substance use disorder programs,” Champion said.

Spindletop will not turn a person away who is in need but does not have the ability to pay for the services.

“We are able to do this thanks to generous support from funders like the United Way of Orange County,” Champion said. “Without this commitment to helping people get the treatment they desperately need, we could not serve as many individuals or have the same impact in our community.”

Spindletop is not just for adults but also for teenagers in need of the services provided.

“Our outpatient program for adolescents is one of the newest programs we offer,” Champion said. “Eligible residents starting at age 13 can benefit from a full continuum of outpatient treatment, education, counseling and support services for the youth and the family.”

If you need immediate assistance, call 409-883-3864.

