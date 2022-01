Lamar State College Orange Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists

Lamar State College Orange is proud to recognize the following students who earned the high honors of recognition on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Fall 2021 semester.

Congratulations to these Gators on this accomplishment.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

To be named on the President’s List, students must attend full-time and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Beaumont

Pamela R. Castille, Sociology; Kimberly Dickerson Johnson, Liberal Arts; Parker Chase Kidder, Liberal Arts; Sharayah Nicole Manni, Pre-Registered Nursing; Yuri Amairani Sanchez, Vocational Nursing; Amy Michelle Willis, Business

Bon Wier

Spencer Ashley Blessing, Process Operating

Bridge City

Emily Carolann Bailey, Instrumentation; Destiny Diane Block, General Studies; Taylor Donovan Eubanks, Process Operating; Madison N. Fischer, Business; William Trent Gunter, Biology Medical Professions Emphasis; Lee Caster Hughes, Instrumentation; Breanna Mae Molin, Teaching; Linda Thi Pham, Business; Diana Ana Pham, Information Technology Support Specialist; Marisa Ann Rizzato, Vocational Nursing; Joel Robles, Process Operating; Bailey Renea Roy, Business; Luis Angel Zuniga, Instrumentation

Buna

Amber Danae Askew, Vocational Nursing; Billie Kathleen Askew, Vocational Nursing; Jessica Diane Butchee, Dental Assisting; Braden Nikole Goodman, Pre-Registered Nursing; Chelsi Nicole Gore, General Studies; Ashlee Renee Russell, Business Management Accounting; Tanya Necole Sims, Dental Assisting; Cord Price Tucker, General Studies; Sara Leigh Tucker, Pre-Registered Nursing; Brooklyn Abbigayle Walden, Biology Medical Professions Emphasis

Conroe

Sunday Danielle Stewart, Liberal Arts

DeQuincy, LA

Chelsea Jane Irwin, Pre-Registered Nursing; Christian Reid Rainwater, Process Operating

Deweyville

Mattilyn Leigh Brown, Process Operating

Evadale

Jayla Lorenn Hare, Dental Assisting; Trevor Martel Wiese, Biology Medical Professions Emphasis

Groves

Alexandra Renee Sadler, Information Technology Support Specialist; Victoria Alexis Varnado, Instrumentation

Jasper

Justin Talbert Ford, Teaching; Shaylyn Taylor Hubert, Vocational Nursing

Lake Charles, LA

Hallie Rachelle Boudreaux, Process Operating; Sharone Patrice Medlow, Process Operating

Lumberton

Jaclyn Rene Bacchiocchi, Vocational Nursing; Sarah Isabelle Banker, Dental Assisting; Jessica Shawn Dumas, Pre-Registered Nursing; Alexis Ellen Grass, Liberal Arts; Brian Wade Hebert, Liberal Arts; Taylor Rester Keating, Liberal Arts

Nederland

Kylie Renae Castaneda, Dental Assisting; Clarissa Arianna Molina, Dental Assisting; Lakindra Lynelle Norbert, Dental Assisting

Orange

Jared Blaine Alleman, Instrumentation; Kendall Pate Arena, Process Operating; Lacy Bell, Business; Marcus Bernard, Instrumentation; Bianca Denee Bourque, Teaching; Spencer Anthony Brister, Instrumentation; Sandy Van Anh Bui, Dental Assisting; Lucero Chavez, Vocational Nursing; Ashlea Renea Clark, Instrumentation; Remi Elizabeth Cobb, Liberal Arts; Kristen Lanie Courmier, Business; Kendra Nicole De La Fuente, Sociology; John Joe Delgado, Process Operating; Randi Michelle Denson, Vocational Nursing; Kylie Ann Ellerbee, Business; Kelsey Brena Garrett, Dental Assisting; Shontasia Dia’Nay Garrett, Welding; Payton Elizabeth Gereau, Liberal Arts; Carlos Manuel Gutierrez Vilches, Vocational Nursing; Ashley Christina Henry, Vocational Nursing; Justin Parks Hinson, Business; Cayla Nicole Hodge, Information Technology Support Specialist; Micaela Cheyenne Hudson, Liberal Arts; Jacquelyn Nicole Hughes, Communication; Dayla Lynette Hulsey, Vocational Nursing; Jonah Kade Landry, Industrial Technology; Lisa Dorrell Langele, Vocational Nursing; Anh Thi Kim Le, Process Technology; Reagan Iola Lee, General Studies; Emilie Ann Mayfield, General Studies; Emily Frances Mazzagate, Liberal Arts; Krislyn Morgan Joiner McBryde, Instrumentation; Anairda Mendez, Business Management; Kent Austin Michael, Process Operating; Mclain Joseph Molley, Entrepreneurship; Delaney Michele Mugleston, Communication; Corrinne Blaire O’Connor, Computer Information Systems; Emilee Christina Fallin Procella, Vocational Nursing; Karly Michelle Ray, Business; Mallory Kennedy Reeves, Vocational Nursing; Sergio Luis Romero, Computer Science; Maria Del Carmen Servin, Dental Assisting; Joshua Randel Stone, Process Operating; Derek Brandon Torbert, Process Operating; Jose De Jesus Torres, Instrumentation; Joana Beavid Wesberry, Process Technology; Steven Leon Wilkerson, Liberal Arts; Bridget Gale Wilson, Sociology; J. Michael Woodcroft, Teaching

Port Arthur

Adriana Monique Drake, Process Operating; Alex Eduardo Jimenez, Process Operating; Lauren Elizabeth Manton, General Studies; Yaquelin, Mendoza, General Studies

Silsbee

Nikkona Brooke Fisher, Teaching; Kristen Michelle Herrin, Business Management Accounting

Sour Lake

Avery Kathryn Binagia, General Studies

Sulphur, LA

Erin Nikole Bahnsen, Pre-Registered Nursing; Destiny Michelle Storm, Liberal Arts

Vidor

Alyssa Breanne Burmaster-McKellar, Instrumentation; Richard Heniton Dortch, Pre-Vocational Nursing; James Tyler Duke, General Studies; Jeremy David Fletcher, Business; Christy Denice Fredericksen, Liberal Arts; Kaden Baines Ingram, Instrumentation; Hanah Maxine Lawrence, Vocational Nursing; Amanda Elizabeth Madden, Teaching; Amber Michelle Marshall, Teaching; Jessica Rose Mayo, Sociology; Baylei Nicole McGowan, Vocational Nursing; Kristin Faye Moore, Pre-Registered Nursing; Taylor Brynn Schroeder, Dental Assisting; Haleigh Grace Vincent, Dual Enrolled High School

Vinton, LA

Shawnee Lynn Martin, Business Management Accounting; Natasha Marie Richmond, Vocational Nursing

West Orange

Cristina Noelle Furlough, Business; Glenda Sue Harvey, Criminal Justice; Evelyn Alejandra Jasso, Early College High School; Timothy Luna, Business; Jacquelyn Marie Oberle, Vocational Nursing

DEAN’S LIST

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must attend full-time and earn a minimum of a 3.4 GPA.

Beaumont

Trenton R. Buchholz, Instrumentation; Jennifer Nicole Eaglin, Vocational Nursing; Candice Nacole Garrett-Valencia, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Tamera J. Guillory Haynes, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Taylor N. Holden, Communication; Jennifer Ann Kindle, Liberal Arts; Alberta Marie Nemeth, Vocational Nursing; Brandy Ann Ruben, Sociology

Bon Wier

Kyla Rose Gautreaux, Criminal Justice

Bridge City

Kade Tearral Benoit, Instrumentation; Chrislyn Elaine Burch, Teaching; Ashley Renee Burns, Liberal Arts; Kammie Leeann Clement, Criminal Justice; Richelle Christophen Cope, Pre-Vocational Nursing; John Thomas Culp, Welding; Litzy Alexandra Figueroa, Vocational Nursing; Alicia Marie Garza, Sociology; Alicia Marie Garza, Continuing Education; Emily Ruthann Johnson, Liberal Arts; Kayla Thao Minh Nguyen, Pharmacy Technology; Chloe Elizabeth Overstreet, Communication; Zachary Ennis Pruitt, General Studies; Austin Brandon Rayner, General Studies; Brittany Dawn Reece, Biology Medical Professions Emphasis; Alexandra Britt Smith, Vocational Nursing; Inesa Svalaityte, Biology Medical Professions Emphasis; Salvador Torres, Instrumentation; Maria Elizabeth Tristan, Teaching; Cheyenne Catherine El VonderHeyden, Criminal Justice; Talynn Michale Western, Vocational Nursing

Buna

Karlye Marie Bayer, General Studies; Taylor Lyn Cofty, Vocational Nursing; Katy Denise Flanigan, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Nicholas Connor Hawthorn, General Studies; Natalie Nicole Janda, Vocational Nursing; Karen Lynn King, Natural Science; Cheyenne Michelle Lunsford, Business; Chyna Leshay Westbrook, Vocational Nursing; April Nicole Widner, Information Technology Support Assistant Network Specialist

Call

Rachael Traviz Wilson, Pre-Registered Nursing

DeQuincy, LA

Alyssah Victoria Fontenot, Vocational Nursing

Deweyville

Atalia Nicolette Garcia, Vocational Nursing

Evadale

Mallory Celeste Whittington, Liberal Arts

Evans, LA

Sara Lynn Swain, Sociology

Jasper

Daetauzjha Raeon Limbrick, Vocational Nursing

Kirbyville

Kaylen Nicole Biscamp, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Reagan Lynn Smith, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Emilea Marie Stark, Vocational Nursing

Lake Charles, LA

Brittany Kiara Alfred, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Courtney Danielle Britt, Vocational Nursing; Erica Evette Joseph, Pre-Registered Nursing; Jacquelyn Landwehr, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Liberty

Kimberly Marie Hill, Vocational Nursing

Lumberton

Maggie Ruth Bearce, General Studies; Jordan Lynn Collins, Business Management; Mark Jacob Daluz, Liberal Arts; Haylee Ann Green, Vocational Nursing; Kaitlyn Renee Kiefer, Vocational Nursing; Camryn Brooke Mettz, Business; Myranda Ashlin Rice, Business Management

Mauriceville

Caden Zane O’Quinn, Welding

Nederland

Michelle Christine Coleman, Vocational Nursing; Julianne Sarah Hammock, Business Management

Orange

Gabriel Arostegui, Liberal Arts; Garrett Ryan Ashworth, Teaching; Alexis Kay Baumgartner, Early College High School; Spencer Douglas Bonura, Process Operating; Christopher Edwin Brewer, Criminal Justice; Brendon Lee Brones, Process Operating; Logan Tyler Cain, Instrumentation; Kevin Matthew Cameron, CISCO Network Cybersecurity Technician; Amanda Chavez, Vocational Nursing; Tiffany Shea Cope, Pre-Registered Nursing; Alana Renea Craig, Business; Jacoby Doliviae Crawford, Instrumentation; Troy Cunningham, Process Operating; Rylie Lynn Dollar, Teaching; Kayson Royce DuBois, Instrumentation; Logan Isaiah Lee Ellis, Biology Medical Professions Emphasis; Matthew Hunter Engle, Process Operating; Gavin Michael Ewing, Welding; Logan Michael Gaddis, Process Operating; Carly Beth Garrett, Business; Quinton Ferlando Garrett, Process Operating; Madelyn Grace Gerlach, Sociology; Sydnie Nichelle Golemon, Sociology; Nikki Michelle Guerrero, Criminal Justice; Maccoy James Head, Vocational Nursing; Derrick Wayne Janice, Liberal Arts; Jordan Ashley Jones, Business Management; Olivia Grace Leavings, Business; Estrella Jacqueline Lobatos Carranza, Pharmacy Technology; Miguel Lucio, Instrumentation; Crystal Spring Malone, Business; Grace Ann Martinez, Pharmacy Technology; Bethany Anne Martinez, Vocational Nursing; Breeana Lee Mays, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Robert Manuel Moore, Process Operating; Anthony Curtis Moore, Welding; Alberto Emmanuel Munguia, Instrumentation; Deshawn Lavelle Parker, Computer Science; Shelby Renee Perales, Natural Science; Dakota Austin Posey, Process Operating; Heston Creed Puckett, Biology Medical Professions Emphasis; Maegan Nicole Reinhardt, Information Technology Support Specialist; Gregory Sterling Reno, Liberal Arts; Kayleigh Nicole Ritchey, Business; Ashley Renee Robinson, Vocational Nursing; Sheila Fiveson Schwartz, Liberal Arts; Donna Jean Shaunesey, Business; Kristi Lynn Shelton, Pre-Registered Nursing; Anna Elizabeth Simon, Teaching; Brianna Shiane Teague, Dental Assisting; Myisha Sharne Thomas, Business; Kevin James Thompson, Liberal Arts; Elizabeth Marie Torres, Instrumentation; Tyrone Wayne Waggoner, Process Operating; Cade Allen Waguespack, General Studies; Michael A. Warnell, Instrumentation; Ryan Michael Wesolowski, Process Operating; Chelsea Marie Wiley, Liberal Arts; James Dalton Wimberley, Information Technology Support Specialist; Carltives Jerriod Zetar, Liberal Arts

Port Arthur

Joana Desaray Garcia Ramires, Process Technology; Danielle King, Business; Vernisha Deshawn Mitchell, Liberal Arts

Port Neches

Michael Ryan Powers, Vocational Nursing

Silsbee

Carley Blake Alexander, Pre-Registered Nursing; Samantha Kaye Alphin, Vocational Nursing; Geraldine Parks Caraway, Sociology; Bailee Jo Glover, Teaching; Jessica Nicole Johnson, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Chryslynn Alyss Jones, Vocational Nursing; Amy Leaniece Stout, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Sydni Claire Whitted, Sociology

Starks, LA

Hannah Renea Ortego, Business Management; Linda Bethany Walker, General Studies

Sulphur, LA

Kiele Marie Marler, Dental Assisting; Brandon Dwayne May, Process Operating

Vidor

Kelsi Ann Aiena, Vocational Nursing; Kayla Oleta Brack, Vocational Nursing; Joanna Marie Daspit, Business; Mykailyn Rai Harbison, Business Management Accounting; Hadlee Reese Johns, Liberal Arts; Katrina Leigh Jones, Business; Brianna Marie Leger, Pre-Vocational Nursing; Christy Aileen Marie, Liberal Arts; Carmen Estelle Moreau, Industrial Technology; Makynna Renee Morse, Teaching; Anna Jacqualine Rainwater, Information Technology Support Specialist; Emily Jean Schiesler, Criminal Justice; Corbin Raymond Ward, Process Operating

West Orange

Babitha Jerani, Early College High School; Elijah Joseph Reynolds, Information Technology Support Assistant Network Specialist; Kiasia Chaunice Wilson, Pre-Vocational Nursing

Winnie

Hayden Samuel Smith, Instrumentation

Woodville

Samantha Jo Lilley, Vocational Nursing