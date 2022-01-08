Houston man sentenced for role in narcotics and weapons distribution ring

HOUSTON – A 36-year-old Houston resident has been ordered to federal prison for wire fraud, possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Steven Nguyen pleaded guilty April 27, 2021.

Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge ordered him to serve a 110-month sentence to be immediately followed by four years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard additional information that detailed Nguyen’s long criminal history. In handing down the sentence, Judge Eskridge noted his continued criminal behavior and the serious nature of the offenses.

In October 2019, Nguyen used a victim’s information to apply for a vehicle loan in Georgia. Law enforcement then opened an investigation into Nguyen’s role in a mail theft ring operating in the Houston area.

On April 30, 2020, authorities searched Nguyen’s residence and found approximately two kilograms of meth and 16 firearms, including several semi-automatic rifles equipped with military grade optics.

Nguyen will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future

The U.S. Postal Service and the Harris County Constable’s Office, Precinct 5, conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas Carter, Michael Day and Matthew Peneguy prosecuted the case.