Debate for Commissioner Pct 2 set for Jan. 28

A debate for the candidates seeking Orange County Commissioner Pct. 2 position is set for 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at Little Cypress Intermediate School located at 2300 Allie Payne Road in Orange.

Each candidate will get a chance to introduce himself, no more than five minutes. Questions will be collected from the audience in attendance on flash cards. Moderator, Kevin Steele, will work through the questions as time will allow.

At the conclusion, candidates will get a chance to make a closing statement of no longer than five minutes.

Candidates are Shawn Hare, Matt Chandler, Chris Sowell, Jude Graffagnino, and Robert “Bobby” Lunsford. All are republicans. No Democrats filed for the position.

Last day to register to vote for the March 1, 2022 Primaries is January 31, 2022. First day of early voting is Monday, February 14, 2022.