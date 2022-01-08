Bridge City ISD teacher Shannon King receives 2021 GeoBoost Grant Award

To The Leader

New York City, NY — The American Geographical Society (AGS) announced the recipients of the 2021 Geography Educator GeoBoost Grant to enhance geographic learning among Advanced Placement Human Geography (APHG) students. Shannon King, an APHG teacher at Bridge CIty High School, is one of 78 recipients of the 2021 grant. Established in 2020, APHG teachers are eligible to apply for the $300 grant.

King’s award will fund new textbooks. When asked about her idea to boost her students’ geographic education, King explained, “I am excited to use the American Geographical Society grant to further my students’ learning of the world outside our bridges, and hopefully, create a hunger and thirst to travel and visit other countries.”

“The American Geographical Society recognizes the critical role of Advanced Placement Human Geography teachers in preparing students to contribute to our global, multicultural society. The ability of today’s youth –our future leaders — to think geographically and understand the importance of place is more critical than ever” said Dr. John Konarski, CEO of AGS. “We are pleased to fund Mrs. King’s outstanding project.”

The American Geographical Society is a 21st-century learning society dedicated to the advancement of geographic thinking, knowledge, and understanding across business, government, academe, social sectors, and most importantly with teachers and students. Established in 1851, AGS is the oldest professional geographical organization in the United States. It is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in geographical research and education for 170 years. The mission of AGS is to convene a diverse global community of innovators, thinkers, and practitioners; create and curate geographical knowledge, learning and exploration; and advance geographic science and technologies to address society’s challenges and opportunities. The Society maintains its headquarters in New York City.