Orange Police Beat 1.6.22
Published 9:14 am Friday, January 7, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 6, 2022:
- Runaway juvenile on Circle P
- Warrant at 5th and Knox
- Warrant at the 300 block of Sharon Lane
- Driving under the influence drugs on the ramp before MLK westbound
- Traffic hazard at Armitage
- Traffic hazard at 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Meeks Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department