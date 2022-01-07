Orange Police Beat 1.6.22

Published 9:14 am Friday, January 7, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 6, 2022:

  • Runaway juvenile on Circle P
  • Warrant at 5th and Knox
  • Warrant at the 300 block of Sharon Lane
  • Driving under the influence drugs on the ramp before MLK westbound
  • Traffic hazard at Armitage
  • Traffic hazard at 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Runaway juvenile on Circle P

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

