Mustangs run away from Pirates to net first 22-4A win

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

WEST ORANGE – West Orange-Stark won its first game in District 22-4A competition on Friday night, beating the Vidor Pirates 55-39 at Mustang Gym.

Neither team shot particularly well to start the game, and the Mustangs (11-11, 1-1) led just 11-4 at the end of the first quarter. The shooting struggles carried into the second quarter too. However, Michael Wardlow showed off his strength and scored eight points in the paint, helping propel the Mustangs to a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Entering the second half, both teams turned up the intensity – especially the Mustangs. West Orange-Stark rebounded with tenacity and pushed the pace in transition. Five of their players recorded at least one made basket in the third. The all-around contributions resulted in a 21-point quarter for the Mustangs, extending the lead to 42-26.

Colby Eaves scored seven for the Pirates (8-11, 1-2) in the fourth quarter, helping bring the game within 10 points. However, Vidor was unable to stop their opponents’ fast-paced offense and the Mustangs finished strong to pull out the win.

Wardlow led West Orange-Stark in two stat categories, putting up an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. Darren Anderson dropped 11 points along with three steals.

Leaders for Vidor were Joe Gardenhire with eight points, followed by Zander Lindsey and Colby Eaves with seven each.

The Mustangs will venture to Orangefield Tuesday to face the Bobcats while the Pirates return home to host LC-M.