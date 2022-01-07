Lubbock Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Production of Child Pornography

A Lubbock dentist was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for producing images of child sexual abuse, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to production of child pornography. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, who also ordered him to pay more than $58,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, in 2009, Mr. White (then 29) persuaded a 17-year-old boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a video. He went on to produce child pornography videos of the same child on approximately six other occasions.

As part of his guilty plea, White also admitted to enticing six other minor boys to engage in sexual activity between 2004 (when White was 25) and 2020 (when White was 41). The boys ranged in age from 13 to 17 years old at the time White committed crimes against them.

At Thursday’s hearing, multiple victims testified that White groomed them, plying them with gifts and drugs to make them feel special. The defendant’s perpetual manipulation left victims with shame and trust issues, they said.

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office – Lubbock Resident Agency, the Lubbock Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations’ Dallas Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Department of Justice’s High Technology Investigative Unit. Trial Attorney Austin M. Berry of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam of the Northern District of Texas prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.