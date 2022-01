VIDOR – The West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs improved to 3-1 in District 22-4A play by scooting past the Vidor Lady Pirates 39-23 at Pirate Gym Friday night.

Aniah Henderson led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points while Tashianna Williams poured in 15.

The Lady Mustangs will play host to Orangefield on Tuesday.