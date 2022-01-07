Lady Bears boot Livingston, 6-1

LIVINGSTON – The LC-M Lady Bears traveled to Livingston on Friday night in hopes of bouncing back after a tough loss against a stout Huffman team on Tuesday.

After Friday night, the Lady Bears are now 1-1 overall. Mariah Ammons starting the scoring off for the Bears with a beautiful goal on a free kick. Annabelle Fisher began her scoring for the night in the first half with a take from McKenzie Freeman’s throw in from out of bounds.

Fisher followed that goal up with two more, both of which were assisted by Taylor Bull.

The second half saw the Lady Bears scoring two more before time ran out. Fisher stole the ball from the Lady Lions defense to put another one away, and Mariah Ammons got back in on the scoring action with another shot from distance on a free kick that she put away with ease.

The Lady Bear defense led by goalie Matalyn Hill, Loren Rodriguez, and Kaylee Potter held down the back line against a quick Lady Lion offense with their poise and leadership. The Lady Bears beat the Livingston Lady Lions with a final score of 6-1. The girls will be off on Tuesday and begin tournament play on Thursday at PNG Stadium with a rematch against Huffman beginning at 9:30am.

Annabelle Fisher – 4 goals

Taylor Bull – 2 assists

Mariah Ammons – 2 goals

McKenzie Freeman – 1 assist