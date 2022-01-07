GIRLS HOOP ROUNDUP: Lady Raiders use ‘trey attack’ to sink Orangefield

ORANGEFIELD – It was tough sledding for the Orangefield Lady Bobcats Friday night as the Lumberton Lady Raiders were “unconscious” from beyond the three-point line.

The Lady Raiders unleashed 14 three-point bombs as they controlled the game throughout as they knocked off the Lady Bobcats 79-49 in District 22-4A play at Bobcat Gym.

The Lady Raiders, who improved to 4-0 in 22-4A play, were on fire from the start as they built a 24-16 lead by the end of the first quarter by burying six three-pointers in the period.

Spear-headed by Ocean Ling, the Lady Raiders hit three more treys in the second quarter and were able to push their lead to 43-29 at intermission. Ling had 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first half.

The Lady Raiders hit four more three-pointers in the third quarter and opened the quarter with a 18-0 run to build a 65-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter as they outscored the Lady Bobcats 22-4 in the period.

The Lady Bobcats, now 2-2 in 22-4A play, kept scrapping and went on to outscore the Lady Raiders 16-14 in the final eight minutes.

Harleight Rawls led the Lady Bobcats with 16 points. Greenlea Oldham had 12 points, 10 coming in tbhe first half. Jolie Ponfick and Kenadie DuBois scored eight points apiece for Orangefield while Madison Greenway bhad five points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Ling finished with four three-pointers for the Lady Raiders while Karlee Hussey and Alyssa Herreros each had three treys apiece. Both of them also finished with 12 points apiece.

Eleven Lady Raiders got into the scorebook. Macy Lombardo led Lumberton with six rebounds while Jaycee Spears had five.

The Lady Raiders finished with a 27-18 rebounding edge. The Lady Bobcats wound up with 23 turnovers while Lumberton had 17. Lumberton was 9-of-16 from the free-throw line while the Lady Bobcats knocked down 16-of-18.

The Lady Bobcats will look to regroup Tuesday when they visit West Orange-Stark.

The Lady Raiders are tied with Silsbee for first-place as the Lady Tigers improved to 4-0 Friday night by roughing up Bridge City (1-3 in district) 93-25. Bridge City will host Lumberton next Friday.