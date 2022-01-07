Former Texas Man Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

BANGOR, Maine: A former Texas man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Bangor for failing to register as a sex offender, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr., sentenced Antonio Cardenas aka “Tony Vosburg,” 35, to 15 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Cardenas pleaded guilty in June 2021.

According to court records, in 2007, Cardenas was convicted in Texas of aggravated assault of a child under 14 years of age. This felony conviction made Cardenas a lifetime sex offender registrant in Texas. In early August 2020, he moved from Texas and began living in Mars Hill and Caribou, Maine. He did not notify the Texas Sex Offender Registry that he was moving. Further, prior to his arrest on February 10, 2021, he made no attempt to register on the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

The United States Marshals Service investigated the case.