Bobcats snare nice road win over Lumberton

LUMBERTON – The Orangefield Bobcats snared a nice, tight, 50-48 road win over the Lumberton Raiders in District 22-4A play at Raider Gym Friday night.

In a tight game throughout, the Bobcats (18-7, 2-1) scored the final eight points to nail down the win over the Raiders (1-2 in district).Payton Wrinkle and Koen Maddox paced the Bobcat arsenal with 14 points apiece.

Cameron Dischler tallied eight points and snared 11 rebounds. Morgan Sampson hauled in 11 boards while Wrinkle dished off five assists.

The Bobcats will play host to West Orange-Stark in a Orange County showdown Tuesday.