Vidor Police Beat 12.26.21-1.1.22
Published 6:42 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 26, 2021- January 1, 2022:
Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021
- Escape/flight at the 900 block of Main Street
- Burglary at the 17600 block of Interstate 10
- Warrant at the 500 block of East Courtland Street
- Assault at the 400 block of West Davis Loop
Monday, Dec. 27
- Theft at the 500 block of Delores
- Process Service at the 1000 block of Main Street
- Warrant at Gateway
- Juvenile problem at the Dogwood railroad crossing
Tuesday, Dec. 28
- Harassment at the 400 block of Jeanette Street
- Process service at the 600 block of Main Street
- Assist other agency at the 864 mile marker on Interstate 10 West
- Sex offense against a child reported
- Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street
Wednesday, Dec. 29
- Suspicious activity at Moreland at Jeannette
- Theft at the 500 block of South Archie Street
Thursday, Dec. 30
- Sex offense against a child reported
- Damaged property at the 600 block of South Archie Street
- Warrant service at the 800 block of North Tannahill Street
- Warrant service at the 100 block of South Denver Street
Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Assist other agency at the 1300 block of Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department