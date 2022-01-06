Vidor Police Beat 12.26.21-1.1.22

Published 6:42 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 26, 2021- January 1, 2022:

Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

  • Escape/flight at the 900 block of Main Street
  • Burglary at the 17600 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant at the 500 block of East Courtland Street
  • Assault at the 400 block of West Davis Loop

Monday, Dec. 27

  • Theft at the 500 block of Delores
  • Process Service at the 1000 block of Main Street
  • Warrant at Gateway
  • Juvenile problem at the Dogwood railroad crossing

Tuesday, Dec. 28

  • Harassment at the 400 block of Jeanette Street
  • Process service at the 600 block of Main Street
  • Assist other agency at the 864 mile marker on Interstate 10 West
  • Sex offense against a child reported
  • Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Wednesday, Dec. 29

  • Suspicious activity at Moreland at Jeannette
  • Theft at the 500 block of South Archie Street

Thursday, Dec. 30

  • Sex offense against a child reported
  • Damaged property at the 600 block of South Archie Street
  • Warrant service at the 800 block of North Tannahill Street
  • Warrant service at the 100 block of South Denver Street

Saturday, January 1, 2022

  • Assist other agency at the 1300 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

