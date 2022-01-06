TDI Fraud investigation yields guilty plea from former Houston NFL player

Shantee Orr, one of eight former NFL players accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud a player health care reimbursement fund, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Harris County of submitting false claims totaling more than $129,000.

The case was led by Texas Department of Insurance investigators and prosecutors working with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

TDI prosecutor Rick Watson said investigators discovered a Houston athletic trainer had hatched the plan to submit false claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Plan.

“Those claims were for rehab therapies and medical treatments that were never actually provided,” said Watson. “The players and the trainer would each get a cut of the money that was reimbursed by the fund.”

Chris Davis, head of TDI’s Fraud Unit, says it’s the kind of crime that takes time and resources to pursue.

“Having our investigators and prosecutors in the district attorney’s office allows us to share resources and bring our insurance expertise to the table,” said Davis. “That way we can go after these complex crimes.”

Orr, a former linebacker for the Houston Texans, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony of securing the execution of a document, by deception. He paid restitution and must serve five years’ probation.

You can report suspected insurance fraud by calling 800-252-3439.