Orange County COVID cases make another rise
Published 10:26 am Thursday, January 6, 2022
Orange County COVID -19 weekly testing results for 1.4.22
254 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Dec 28- Jan 3. (36 confirmed, 218 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
31-40yo (49 cases)
21-30yo (48 cases)
41-50yo (40 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.
12/7-12/13: 38 new cases
12/14-12/20: 30 new cases
12/21-12/27: 169 new cases
12/27-1/3: 254 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
12/7-12/13: 9 new cases
12/14-12/20: 5 new cases
12/21-12/27: 6 new cases
12/27-1/3: 18 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 8 cases currently being hospitalized:
5 vaccinated
0 on ventilator