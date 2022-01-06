Orange County COVID cases make another rise

Published 10:26 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Van Wade

Orange County COVID -19 weekly testing results for 1.4.22

254 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Dec 28- Jan 3. (36 confirmed, 218 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

31-40yo (49 cases)

21-30yo (48 cases)

41-50yo (40 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.

12/7-12/13: 38 new cases

12/14-12/20: 30 new cases

12/21-12/27: 169 new cases

12/27-1/3: 254 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

12/7-12/13: 9 new cases

12/14-12/20: 5 new cases

12/21-12/27: 6 new cases

12/27-1/3: 18 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 8 cases currently being hospitalized:

5 vaccinated

0 on ventilator

 

