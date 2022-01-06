2022 Brings New Partnerships and New Name for Important Physician Practices

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic now associated with many well-liked and respected physicians across Southeast Texas

Beaumont, TX – Patients across Southeast Texas will soon become familiar with a new name in health care: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. Aligned closely to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, officials announced today the new name and the welcoming of Southeast Texas Surgical Associates to CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic family.

Despite the challenges faced in 2020 and 2021, the ministry continued to move forward to plan for the future to shape the health care landscape in Southeast Texas. One of those exciting changes is the extension of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Southeast Texas. Over the course of the last several months CHRISTUS has transitioned all employed physician practices to the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, which started in Tyler, Texas and now is one of most comprehensive physician networks in the state of Texas, including Corpus Christi, San Antonio, East Texas and now right here in Southeast Texas.

“CHRISTUS Trinity Clinics are exceptional places to receive care. We now have 22 primary care and specialty care clinicians in Southeast Texas, providing care across eight locations in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Lumberton and Jasper, Texas,” explained Kelly Cady, Vice President Physician Practice Operations.

“Given the future of health care in our community, we are proud to be announcing today we are once again growing in the Beaumont area,” explained Paul Trevino, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System President and CEO. Just this week, the health system officially welcomed Southeast Texas Surgical Associates to CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. This addition allows CHRISTUS to continue expanding the Southeast Texas ministry to meet the ever-growing health care needs of the community.

Kevin Dean, MD, Jennifer Kresta, MD, Emmett Mackan, MD and Iumy Torres-Barja, MD have more than 87-years of combined service. All four physicians are board-certified and have served the health care needs of Southeast Texas for several decades providing state-of-the art surgery including robotic, minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic started in Tyler, Texas as a multi-specialty group and has grown to more than 1,100 employed clinicians across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

“The move to become a truly integrated health care system, began long before COVID-19. Today’s announcement and official welcoming of the Southeast Texas Surgical Associates means that despite the challenges faced in the past two years, our ministry continues to grow,” said Trevino . “Our community should feel good about what we’re doing, We’re committed to offering accessible, reliable, and personal medicine through highly coordinated consumer focused care.”