Two arrested during narcotic search warrant

On Wednesday, January 05, 2022, the Orange Regional Tactical Response Team executed a narcotic search warrant in the 1100 block of 9th St, Orange, Texas.

This investigation was led by the City of Orange Narcotic Division and West Orange Police Department. Upon completion of the search warrant, Detectives located over 4 grams of Cocaine, over 4 grams of Heroin, over 100 grams of Adderall, and two firearms.

A 32-year-old male identified as Richard Earl Thomas and a 30-year-old female identified as Markeira Hebert were arrested from the residence. They were both jailed for possession of a controlled substance within 1000 ft of School (Felony 1) for the cocaine, Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 ft of School (Felony 1) for the heroin, Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 ft of School (Felony 1) for the Adderall, and Thomas was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by felon F2.

This operation was also assisted by Orange County Constable Precinct 1.