Joyce Carol Whitstine, 76, of Orange, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born in Bishop, Texas, on March 18, 1945, she was the daughter of Bernice “B.H.” Milstead and Juanita (Campbell) Milstead. Joyce, also known as Ms. Joyce to many. She married the love of her life Kenoth and they had 2 beautiful children together. Joyce was the proud owner and director of Orange Child Enrichment Center where she played a vital role in the education and upbringing of the youth in our community. Education was something she held near and dear to her heart, just like she did with so many of her students and daycare children over many generations. Traveling was one of her favorite things to do when she got the chance. A few of the places Joyce visited were Egypt, Alaska, and often setting sail on cruise ships. She was an incredible mother and Meme, never far behind, cheering on her kids and grandkids at every cheer tournament, sports game, and dancing competition they had. Joyce adored her children wholeheartedly, and her greatest gift was being “Meme” to her grandchildren. She lived a full life of love, joy and happiness that she showed with family and those that knew and loved her. Joyce loved relaxing on the boat with her beloved husband as well as enjoying all holidays especially Christmas and birthdays with her family. She left an impact on so many throughout her well lived life and will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, B.H. and Juanita Milstead; and brothers, Paul and Burney Milstead.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her loving husband of almost 60 years, Kenoth Whitstine; beloved children, Tammy Bromley and husband Chad of Orange and Scott Whitstine of Orange; grandchildren, Reese Bromley, Mallory Houseman and husband Garrett, Darian Whitstine, Ryet Whitstine; and great-grandchild, Janson Houseman on the way.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Scott Whitstine, Chad Bromley, Reese Bromley, Ryet Whitstine, Garrett Houseman and Bob Hardy.