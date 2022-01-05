Father and Son Plead Guilty to Felony Charges for Offenses Committed During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON – A father and son each pleaded guilty today to a felony charge related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and his son, Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder. According to court documents, the Johnsons unlawfully entered the Capitol building at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door. They remained in the building for approximately 26 minutes, making their way to the East Rotunda doors. There, they encountered a line of law enforcement officers who were attempting to keep rioters from entering the building.

Along with others, the Johnsons rushed the line of officers and helped push open the East Rotunda doors, allowing rioters outside to enter. Both posted on social media afterwards. Daniel Johnson messaged a friend on Snapchat on Jan. 6 that he was “one of the first ones inside.” On Jan. 7, Daryl Johnson posted on Facebook that “if [we] can get 50+ year old men and women upset enough to spend thousands of $ to come to a rally what happens when those same people decide to throw out the ‘elected officials.’ It will be hangings on the front lawn of the capitol…”

Daryl Johnson was arrested on June 11 in St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Daniel Johnson was arrested the same day in Austin, Minnesota. They are to be sentenced on April 12, 2022. Each defendant faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

The case is being investigated by the Waterloo Resident Agency of the FBI’s Omaha Field Office and the Rochester Resident Agency of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the one year since Jan. 6, more than 725 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 225 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. More than 165 individuals have pleaded guilty to federal charges, including 22 to felony offenses.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.