COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics at LSCO During Spring 2022 Semester

Lamar State College Orange will once again host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic each month throughout the semester.

Moderna and J&J vaccines will be available. The clinic will offer first, second, and booster (Moderna) doses.

Bring your ID and insurance card if you have one, but insurance is not required. The clinics are FREE and open to the public.

The clinics will be held in our Student Center (407 Green Ave.) from 9:30-11am on the following days:

Wednesday, January 19th

Wednesday, February 16th

Tuesday, March 22nd

Tuesday, April 19th

Thursday, May 12th