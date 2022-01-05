Beaumont man sentenced for federal firearms violation

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to prison for a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Darrell Jordan, 23, pleaded guilty on July 12, 2021, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.

According to court documents, on June 4, 2020, Beaumont police responded to a call in reference to an assault at a local hotel. Officers were shown photos of the victim in the hotel parking lot near a maroon Escalade. Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Executive Inn Hotel in Beaumont and knocked on the nearest hotel room door where the vehicle was parked and Jordan answered. While interviewing the other occupants of the room, police observed a revolver in plain view. Jordan told police he was a convicted felon and was taken into custody. Detectives also found two additional firearms in the room near Jordan’s shoes. As a convicted felon, Jordan is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition. Jordan was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 3, 2021, and charged with federal firearms violations.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.