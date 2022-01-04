Rawls, Lady Bobcats cruise past Lady Cardinals

BRIDGE CITY – Getting 26 points from Harleigh Rawls, the Orangefield Lady Bobcats bombarded the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 67-22 in District 22-4A play at Cardinal Gym Tuesday night.

Rawls had the hot hand for the Lady Bobcats (2-1 in district) as Orangefield dominated the Lady Cardinals (1-2 in district) in every quarter.

Greenlea Oldham had a nice double-double for the Lady Bobcats as she poured in 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Madison Greenway notched nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Jalynn Alfaro had six points and swiped four steals. Sterling Richard collected eight rebounds and three steals while Kenadie DuBois notched seven steals.

The Lady Bobcats will play host to the Lumberton Lady Raiders Friday in a big 22-4A battle while the Lady Cardinals head to Silsbee.