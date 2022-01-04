PHOTO GALLERY: Family of seven displaced by chimney fire

By EJ Williams

A Little Cypress family of seven is now homeless after their home was destroyed by an early morning chimney fire Monday.

Shortly after 12 a.m. firefighters from Orange County ESD 3 responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of Elm Road in the Little Cypress area.

According to Chief M. Manshack, upon arrival firefighters found a single story residential structure partially on fire with flames and smoke coming from the front of the home near the chimney.

The fire appears to have started from a burning chimney, according to Manshack.

The home received major fire and water damages from the blaze.

All seven occupants of the home are now displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Two adults and five children lived in the home at the time of the fire, and they were all able to escape the home without injuries.

Orange County ESD 4 and South Newton County ESD 1 provided mutual aid in battling the fire.

Manshack credits his department’s quick response on extinguishing the fire and saving the home from further damages.