Paxton Sues Biden Over Unlawful Vaccine Mandate for Texas State Troops

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden Administration over an unconstitutional vaccine mandate being imposed on the Texas Army National Guard and the Texas Air National Guard. Neither the President nor federal military officials can order the Governor of Texas and non-federalized National Guardsmen to comply with a vaccination mandate or to direct a particular disciplinary action for failure to comply. President Biden is not those troops’ commander-in-chief; Governor Abbott is.

“This is one of the many examples of federal overreach by the Biden Administration that my office is adamantly fighting against,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Now this Administration plans to exacerbate the border crisis by taking out the very people defending Texas—the state that he abandoned and left bearing the costs and consequences of his decisions.”

Click here to read the lawsuit.

Governor Abbott Sues To Protect Texas National Guard From President Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Governor Abbott Holds Briefing On Texas COVID-19 Response

 

More News

Paxton Joins Comment Letter Against Vaccine Mandate for CMS Healthcare Employees

Texas 10 Most Wanted Program Hits Record Number of Captures in 2021

Governor Abbott Holds Briefing On Texas COVID-19 Response

Hit and run in Lake Charles remains under investigation

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar