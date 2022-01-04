Orange Police Beat 1.3.22
Published 10:43 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 3, 2022:
- Assist other agency at the 3800 block of Pheasant
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Theft at the 1900 block of Burton Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Theft on Cove Drive
- Assault at the 1200 block of 1st Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department