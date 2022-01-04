Orange Police Beat 1.3.22

Published 10:43 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 3, 2022:

  • Assist other agency at the 3800 block of Pheasant
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Theft at the 1900 block of Burton Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Theft on Cove Drive
  • Assault at the 1200 block of 1st Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

