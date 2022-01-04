Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.4.22

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 53 calls to service last week from December 27, 2021, to January 2, 2022. We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, and 13 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 4 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Iles, Roy Lee 12/29/2021 F2 Poss CS PG 1 >=4G < 200G

F3 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

F3 Poss CS PG 1 >=1G < 4G

MC No Fishing License

F3 Probation Violation /Theft Prop (Jasper Co.)

F3 Probation Violation/Theft Prop (Jasper Co.)

F Probation Violation/Fraud (Hardin Co.)

FS Probation Violation UUMV (Cambers Co.)

FS Poss of C/S (Orange Co.)

Wood, Richard Michael 12/30/2021 Self Surrender

F3 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid W/Indent to Impair

F3 Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury

Moore, Roderick Eugene 12/31/2021 F Parole Violation (Tampering)

Fowler, Jessica 12/27/2021 FS Hardin Co. Warrant/Revocation of Probation

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:

Bon Wier: 911 Hang Up, Welfare Concern, Information-Cruelty to Animals

Trout Creek: Disturbance/Verbal

Jamestown: Suspicious Activity/Person

Buna: Extra Patrol (Vacation Watch)

Newton : Extra Patrol, Wanted Person Arrest, Extra Patrol CR3006, Welfare Concern

Gist: Theft/Firearm

Call: Disorderly Conduct (Offensive Language), False Alarm

Kirkendall: Suspicious Activity, False Alarm

Devils Pocket: Suspicious Activity (Vehicle)

Bleakwood: Assist Other Agency Arrest (Hardin Co.), Disturbance, Theft

Pine Grove: Disorderly Conduct

Toledo Bend : Arrest Made/Public Intoxication

Burkeville : Disturbance/Verbal, Traffic Hazard, Animal Nuisance

Indian Lake: 4-Wheeler Call, Disturbance

Mauriceville: Disturbance

Deweyville : Theft, Suspicious Activity, (Vehicle), Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), False Alarm, Violation of Protective Order, Extra Patrol, Extra Patrol around County Properties around the Annex, Civil Standby, Alarm, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), Welfare Concern

Old Champion : 4-Wheeler Call, Suspicious Person in the Area

Singletary Sites: Suspicious Activity

Old Salem : Burglary, Assault-Simple