Newton County Sheriff’s report 1.4.22
Published 10:04 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 53 calls to service last week from December 27, 2021, to January 2, 2022. We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, and 13 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 4 individuals booked into the Jail.
The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:
Iles, Roy Lee 12/29/2021 F2 Poss CS PG 1 >=4G < 200G
F3 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon
F3 Poss CS PG 1 >=1G < 4G
MC No Fishing License
F3 Probation Violation /Theft Prop (Jasper Co.)
F3 Probation Violation/Theft Prop (Jasper Co.)
F Probation Violation/Fraud (Hardin Co.)
FS Probation Violation UUMV (Cambers Co.)
FS Poss of C/S (Orange Co.)
Wood, Richard Michael 12/30/2021 Self Surrender
F3 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid W/Indent to Impair
F3 Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury
Moore, Roderick Eugene 12/31/2021 F Parole Violation (Tampering)
Fowler, Jessica 12/27/2021 FS Hardin Co. Warrant/Revocation of Probation
The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO:
Bon Wier: 911 Hang Up, Welfare Concern, Information-Cruelty to Animals
Trout Creek: Disturbance/Verbal
Jamestown: Suspicious Activity/Person
Buna: Extra Patrol (Vacation Watch)
Newton: Extra Patrol, Wanted Person Arrest, Extra Patrol CR3006, Welfare Concern
Gist: Theft/Firearm
Call: Disorderly Conduct (Offensive Language), False Alarm
Kirkendall: Suspicious Activity, False Alarm
Devils Pocket: Suspicious Activity (Vehicle)
Bleakwood: Assist Other Agency Arrest (Hardin Co.), Disturbance, Theft
Pine Grove: Disorderly Conduct
Toledo Bend: Arrest Made/Public Intoxication
Burkeville: Disturbance/Verbal, Traffic Hazard, Animal Nuisance
Indian Lake: 4-Wheeler Call, Disturbance
Mauriceville: Disturbance
Deweyville: Theft, Suspicious Activity, (Vehicle), Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), False Alarm, Violation of Protective Order, Extra Patrol, Extra Patrol around County Properties around the Annex, Civil Standby, Alarm, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle), Welfare Concern
Old Champion: 4-Wheeler Call, Suspicious Person in the Area
Singletary Sites: Suspicious Activity
Old Salem: Burglary, Assault-Simple
Wiergate: Theft/Firearm