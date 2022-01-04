Bobcats clamp down on Cardinals

By Keagan Smith

Orange Leader

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats rolled over the Bridge City Cardinals 62-30 in Tuesday’ night’s District 22-4A contest at Bobcat Gym.

The Bobcats came out of the gate hot with a 17-point outburst in the first quarter. Senior guard Peyton Wrinkle scored eight first-quarter points thanks to a lay-in and a pair of threes. The ‘Cats defense stifled the Cardinals in the opening quarter as well, allowing just two points.

Bridge City finally managed to find the basket in the second quarter, scoring 10 points to the Bobcats’ 13opponent’s 13. At the half, the Bobcats led the Cardinals 30-12.

The Cardinals offense sputtered out in the third quarter, failing to make a single shot from the field. They scored just three points from free throws. Meanwhile, the Bobcats added another 13 points to the scoreboard – six coming from big man Morgan Sampson.

Entering the fourth quarter, Orangefield held a 43-15 lead. Even though Bridge City finally found their stroke from beyond the arc, the Bobcats cruised to a convincing win over their district opponent.

Peyton Wrinkle led Orangefield in scoring with 15 points while also chipping in seven assists. Sampson finished second on the squad with 13 points, plus seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Pete Ragusa chimed in with nine points while Koen Maddox had eight points and five boards.

Senior Ethan Oceguera put up eight points and eight boards for the Cardinals, while Walker Britten added seven points.

The Bobcats sit at 17-7 overall and improve to 1-1 in District 22-4A. Their next game is at Lumberton this Friday. Bridge City’s overall record is 11-14, but the Cards fall to 1-1 in district play ahead of a home game versus Silsbee on Friday.