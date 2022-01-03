SETCA names 2021 Coaches of the Year

The Southeast Texas Coaches Association have released their 2021 Coaches of the Year, the following coaches received the honors:

FOOTBALL: Eric Peevey, LC-M

VOLLEYBALL: Tammy White, Huffman-Hargrave

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Kris Gilmore, Huffman-Hargrave

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Todd Sutherland, East Chambers

BOYS BASKETBALL: David Green, Beaumont United

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mike Fogo, Hardin-Jefferson

BASEBALL: David Denny, Barbers Hill

SOFTBALL: Karen Slack, Liberty, and Aaron Fuller, Barbers Hill

BOYS GOLF: Johnnie Harrell, LC-M

GIRLS GOLF: Joey Buchta, Huffman-Hargrave

BOYS TENNIS: Richard Drouillard, Orangefield

GIRLS TENNIS: Tyler Thames, Barbers Hill

BOYS POWERLIFTING: John Davis, Orangefield

GIRLS POWERLIFTING: Kayla Gallardo, PN-G

BOYS SOCCER: Jose Alvarado, Kelly

GIRLS SOCCER: Gabrielle Perales, Hardin-Jefferson

BOYS TRACK: Darrell Granger, PA Memorial

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Breaux, LC-M

REFEREE OF THE YEAR: Ricky Prine

VAN THOMAS MEDIA PERSON OF THE YEAR: Ashly Elam

TRAINERS OF THE YEAR: Ricardo Serna, PN-G and Ginny Pigg, PN-G