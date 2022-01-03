SETCA names 2021 Coaches of the Year
Published 3:34 pm Monday, January 3, 2022
The Southeast Texas Coaches Association have released their 2021 Coaches of the Year, the following coaches received the honors:
FOOTBALL: Eric Peevey, LC-M
VOLLEYBALL: Tammy White, Huffman-Hargrave
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Kris Gilmore, Huffman-Hargrave
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Todd Sutherland, East Chambers
BOYS BASKETBALL: David Green, Beaumont United
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mike Fogo, Hardin-Jefferson
BASEBALL: David Denny, Barbers Hill
SOFTBALL: Karen Slack, Liberty, and Aaron Fuller, Barbers Hill
BOYS GOLF: Johnnie Harrell, LC-M
GIRLS GOLF: Joey Buchta, Huffman-Hargrave
BOYS TENNIS: Richard Drouillard, Orangefield
GIRLS TENNIS: Tyler Thames, Barbers Hill
BOYS POWERLIFTING: John Davis, Orangefield
GIRLS POWERLIFTING: Kayla Gallardo, PN-G
BOYS SOCCER: Jose Alvarado, Kelly
GIRLS SOCCER: Gabrielle Perales, Hardin-Jefferson
BOYS TRACK: Darrell Granger, PA Memorial
ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Breaux, LC-M
REFEREE OF THE YEAR: Ricky Prine
VAN THOMAS MEDIA PERSON OF THE YEAR: Ashly Elam
TRAINERS OF THE YEAR: Ricardo Serna, PN-G and Ginny Pigg, PN-G