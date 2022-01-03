Quinn Minute – Attention Spans

Published 10:09 am Monday, January 3, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

by Rix Quinn

     Do people today really have shorter attention spans?

     Well, it appears that because multiple messages bombard us daily, we mentally “delete” those we don’t currently need. (This explains why some folks forget what they had for breakfast, or why I call so many of my friends “Pal.”)

     Latest reports – compiled by scientists who pay attention – set the average adult attention span at only eight minutes. It’s reportedly even shorter if you’re a dog, and shorter still if you’re a roaming animal, like a dog with amnesia.

     The key to getting attention, research says, is to appeal to as many senses as possible. If we can see something, hear it, and have a chance to “talk back” to it (such as responding to a message by typing a response), we’re more likely to retain it.

     Following this logic, the best way to make a person remember you is to meet her, ask questions, listen to her answers, shake her hand, then buy her dinner.

     A few years ago, we called this a “date.” Today, however, we applaud it as a great scientific discovery.

     So, what have we learned? (1) To get somebody’s attention, ask him or her out for dinner. (2) To keep that person’s attention, limit the date to eight minutes.

More Business

Quinn Minute – Learning from mistakes

Turn Services Expands in Texas with New Fleet in Houston

Quinn Minute – New Year celebrations

Photo Gallery 3: More of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce 2021 Banquet

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar