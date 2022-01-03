Port Arthur lawyer is disbarred

Attorney Gaylyn Leon Cooper, of Port Arthur, was disbarred on October 5, 2021 according to disciplinary actions reported in the Texas Bar Journal in January.

An evidentiary panel of the District 3 Grievance Committee found that, in representing four clients, Cooper neglected the legal matters entrusted to him and failed to keep his clients reasonably informed about the status of their legal matters and failed to promptly comply with reasonable requests for information. In three of those matters, Cooper, upon termination of representation, failed to refund advance payments of fees that had not been earned or failed to surrender papers and property to which they were entitled.

In two matters, Cooper failed to timely furnish to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel a response or other information as required by the Texas Rules of Disciplinary Procedure.

Cooper violated Rules 1.01(b)(1), 1.03(a), 1.15(d), and 8.04(a)(8). He was ordered to pay $1,825 in restitution and $1,916.25 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.