Orange Police Beat 12.31.21-1.2.22

Published 12:39 pm Monday, January 3, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 31, 2021 – January 2, 2022:

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

  • Warrant at 16th Street and Green Ave.
  • Warrant at the 1100 block of 16th Street
  • Warrant at the 2100 block of West Park Ave
  • Missing person at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10800 block of Farm too Market Road 1130
  • Assault at the 2900 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at 14th Street and Burton

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

  • Public intoxication at the 8600 block of MLK
  • Burglary at the 900 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 1000 block of West Roundbunch

Sunday, Jan. 2

  • Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Burton Ave
  • Warrant at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault on Carpenters Place
  • Forgery at the 200 block of Border Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

