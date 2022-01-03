Orange Police Beat 12.31.21-1.2.22
Published 12:39 pm Monday, January 3, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from December 31, 2021 – January 2, 2022:
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
- Warrant at 16th Street and Green Ave.
- Warrant at the 1100 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at the 2100 block of West Park Ave
- Missing person at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10800 block of Farm too Market Road 1130
- Assault at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at 14th Street and Burton
Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
- Public intoxication at the 8600 block of MLK
- Burglary at the 900 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 1000 block of West Roundbunch
Sunday, Jan. 2
- Controlled substance at the 1600 block of Burton Ave
- Warrant at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault on Carpenters Place
- Forgery at the 200 block of Border Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department