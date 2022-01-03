City of Orange Fire Chief announces retirement

Fire Chief David Frenzel has announced his retirement from the Orange Fire Department effective April 19, 2022, marking 53 years of service to the City of Orange.

Frenzel joined the City of Orange Fire Department on April 19, 1969. He is the longest standing Fire Chief at 25 years and the most tenured city employee in the City of Orange’s history. Frenzel oversaw many great accomplishments at the Orange Fire Department including the construction of Fire Station #3, a newly constructed Central Fire Station, remodel of Fire Station #2, and lowering the ISO rating in the City of Orange from a PPC of 5 to a PPC of 2.

The City of Orange would like to take this opportunity to thank Chief Frenzel and his family for the hard work and dedication he has provided to the City of Orange during his 53 years of service.