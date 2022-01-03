Bears take 3 of 4 at IP Classic

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears split a pair of games at the LC-M/IP Classic at LC-M High School Thursday.

The Bears (15-8) opened with a 76-40 victory over Shepherd.

Ben Elliott led four Bear players in double figures with 23 points. Alantheon Winn had 15 points, Noah Fuller 12 and Da’Marion Morris 11.

The Bears dropped a 57-53 decision to Buna in their second game.

Elliott led the way with 20 points while Winn had 16.

Other scores in the tournament Thursday included PN-G 49, Huntington 33; Pollok Central 42, Bridge City 35; Vidor 41, Tarkington 34; Buna 60, Huntington 43; Tarkington 45, Bridge City 30; PN-G 54, Shepherd 41; and Pollok Central 53, Vidor 46.

On Friday LC-M defeated Central 60-45 and Huntington 54-50.

Other results at the tournament Friday included Buna 63, Tarkington 47; Vidor 37, Huntington 36 (OT); Bridge City 59, Shepherd 45; Buna 64, Central 49; PN-G 53, Tarkington 42; Vidor 79, Shepherd 60; and Bridge City 50, PN-G 46.

The All-Tournament Team included LC-M’s Ben Elliott and Alantheon Winn; Buna’s Kyler Stark and Garrison Connell; Huntington’s Mark Turner; PN-G’s Ian Eberhardt; Shepherd’s Tristen Cullum; Tarkington’s Braden Bostwick; Pollok Central’s Travis Murray; Vidor’s Joe Gardenhire and Bridge City’s Ethan Oceguera.