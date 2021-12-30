Spindletop Center Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

BEAUMONT, Texas – Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Spindletop Center for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.