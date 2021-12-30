Spindletop Center Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting
Published 9:04 am Thursday, December 30, 2021
BEAUMONT, Texas – Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Spindletop Center for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. This is the second consecutive year Spindletop Center has been awarded this certificate.
“The financial services department of Spindletop Center is highly efficient and dedicated to accuracy in all reporting and processes,” said Denise LeBlanc, Spindletop Center’s chief financial officer. “Although this is recognition for excellence in financial reporting, it is only achieved through the commitment of all the staff of Spindletop Center to provide their best to our organization, our clients and our community.”
The Government Finance Officers Association’s mission is to advance excellence in public finance. The association’s more than 20,000 members, located throughout the United States and Canada, are federal, state/provincial, and include local finance officials that are deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions.
Spindletop Center is a non-profit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral healthcare, programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and substance use services for each stage of life. Our Center serves more than 10,000 people annually throughout Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and Chambers counties and has campuses in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange and Silsbee. We promote healthy living in our community through innovative and best-practice options that meet the unique needs of every family.
The mission of the Spindletop Center is to help people help themselves by providing resources and supports.