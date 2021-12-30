New Year to start off with cold front

Published 3:52 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Unseasonably warm and humid conditions to persist for the rest of the year.

Starting off the New Year with a cold front and near to below seasonable temperatures. Possible severe weather can be expected.

We are caught between an upper level low in the southwest and strong ridge of high pressure at the southeast.

A broad area of high pressure is over the Florida peninsula. This is helping funnel rich gulf moisture into the area ahead of a front.

