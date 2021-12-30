Helicopter crash kills one, injuries others

POLK COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a fatal helicopter crash on Galloway Lane near Livingston today, Dec. 30, 2021.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Bell 206 helicopter was flying over private property when for an unknown reason, crashed.

The pilot, identified as 73-year-old John Martin of Montgomery, was transported to Hermann Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Three passengers were involved, identified as 26-year-old Braydon King, 23-year old Brocton King, and 54-year-old Daniel King, all of Livingston. Braydon King and Brocton King were transported to CHI St Lukes for treatment. Daniel King was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will conduct the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to release at this time.