DPS on the scene of I-10 wreck

Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

ORANGE COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are on scene investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 10 at mile marker 857, just west of the Asher Turn Around in Rose City today, Dec. 29, 2021.

 The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2 p.m., a passenger car was traveling west at a slower speed and was struck from the rear by another vehicle.

There is currently only one westbound lane open for travel. Motorist should expect delays.

 The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.

