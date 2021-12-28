St. Martinville Man Cited for Illegally Selling Fish

Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged fishing and crab violations in Lafayette Parish on Dec. 1.

Agents cited Jamiah Nelson, 27, of St.Martinville, for selling crabs and red fish caught recreationally.

During the investigation, Nelson admitted to selling crabs he caught recreationally on the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.  Agents also found social media post where Nelson advertised the sale of red fish and crabs.

Selling fish caught recreationally bring up to a $950 fine, up to 120 days in jail and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year.

Agents involved in the case are Sgt. Donnie Bozeman and Senior Agent Michael Blanchard.

